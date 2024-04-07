Raymond Terrace split results with big win and close loss in Platinum Pennant

The Raymond Terrace Jets split the results in Platinum Pennant bowls on the weekend with a comprehensive thrashing of Warilla Gorillas on Saturday and then an agonisingly close loss to Engadine Cougars on Sunday despite winning two rinks to one.
The Jets sit fourth on the ladder, which is led by Cabramatta Bullants, from Engadine and St Johns Park Saints who all won both games in the opening two rounds of the 12-team series.
A 35-13 loss by the Jets team two of Tim Twining, Jacob Nelson, Jason Stokes and Lee Schraner to the Cougars' Jacob Aitken, Joshua Carney. Jack Allen Lewis and Cohen Litfin proved the difference at Raymond Terrace on Sunday.
The Jets' team one of Joshua Bell, Brendan Stokes, Lennon Scott and skip Matthew Baus had a 28-17 win against Engadine's Lachlan Thompson, Gregory Helm, Anne Johns and Mason Lewis.
The Terrace's team three of Ian Lean, Lachlan Freeman, Shannon Gittoes and Peter Taylor were 21-16 winners against the Cougars' Daniel Scanlan, Jordan Thompson, Callum Murray and Wayne Ruediger.
The Jets collected all 10 points with a comprehensive 80-43 three rinks win against one of the pre-tournament favourites Warilla Gorillas on Friday night.
With a host of international players on both teams, the big crowd was treated to some brilliant bowls.
The Jets made full use of their home green advantage and were big winners in all three rinks.
The Terrace's team one had a 23-12 win against the Gorillas' Chris Green, Jamie Turner, Luke Jones and Aaron Teys.
The Jets' team two were 31-14 winners against Warilla's Brendan Aquilina, Craig Roberts, Adam McKeown and Gary Kelly, and team three defeated the Gorillas' James Mitchell, Shane Pascoe, Corey Wedlock and Jeremy Henry 26-17.
Raymond Terrace travel to East Maitland on Friday, April 12, for the local derby which will be live streamed from 6pm and away again on Saturday, April 13, against Carlingford Koalas from 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.