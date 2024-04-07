Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Photos

Raymond Terrace split results with big win and close loss in Platinum Pennant

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated April 7 2024 - 3:24pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Michael Hartshorn

The Raymond Terrace Jets split the results in Platinum Pennant bowls on the weekend with a comprehensive thrashing of Warilla Gorillas on Saturday and then an agonisingly close loss to Engadine Cougars on Sunday despite winning two rinks to one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.