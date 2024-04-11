St Philip's Port Stephens unveils new multi-purpose junior school building

St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens celebrated a milestone event this week when the school officially opened its new junior school building.
The two-storey junior school facility includes new learning areas, learning support areas and an administration area and is expected to improve student outcomes for generations to come.
College principal Martin Telfer said meetings to discuss the development of the building first began in August 2020.
"We were dreaming and imagining the kind of junior school that we wanted for our students," he said.
The building also includes a first for the Port Stephens region and is the home to Aboriginal school 'Gilibaa,' which exists inside the new facility.
"We wanted this building to be a celebration of the continuing culture of the Worimi people and their connection to country," Mr Telfer said.
"We'd hoped this new building would house a new school and every student in our school would learn and appreciate Worimi people, language, history and culture which has of course begun with Gilibaa."
The new building was delivered with support from the federal government, with $1.75 million through the Capital Grants program.
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson attended the event on April 8 and said the new facilities will provide staff, teachers and students with better, more modern spaces to work, teach and learn.
"The teachers, staff and students have built a strong and positive school community, and these new facilities will further enhance our local educational opportunities," she said.
