Port Stephens and Nelson Bay rep teams play at Maitland netball carnival

Representative teams from Port Stephens and Nelson Bay netball associations had some top results at the Maitland rep netball carnival on Sunday, April 7.
Teams ranging from under-11 development sides to open representative teams came from across the Hunter for the carnival.
Port Stephens Netball Association president Jodi Cassar said Port's under-12 team finished on top of the ladder in their division and the under-17s were third.
"Our 11s finished their first full carnival and learning to work together as a team," she said.
"Our 15's finished middle of pack, with team effort on and off courts is building as they adjust to combinations
"It wasn't our open's day with a few injuries ending their day short.
"Thank you to our umpires and team officials. None of this is possible without your commitment to our rep program and to our wonderful sideline supporters."
The Port competition is due to start on May 4.
Nelson Bay took five representative teams - 12s 13s 14s 15s and open - to the carnival.
Under-12s coach Linda Jones said it was the team's second carnival and trialling some new combinations, they started strongly with two wins.
"The players put into practice some of the plays they've been working on at training. A consistent effort across the whole court meant they finished the day with four wins, a draw and a small margin loss," she said.
Under-13s coach Taylah Whitty said the team had a successful first carnival with some impressive results.
"The team is committed to working hard to strengthen their combinations and we are proud of the connections they are forming on and off court," she said.
Under-14s coach Amanda Wilks said the team worked on trialing different combinations to allow for a better understanding of the teams dynamics.
"They had a successful day which allowed the teams connections to strengthen," she said.
Under 15s coach Fiona McGrath said the team performed very well for their first carnival of the year.
"Strong combinations through defence and mid court, combining with our shooters led to three wins against Muswellbrook, Great Lakes and Scone. Tough, physical competition from Maitland, Kurri Kurri and Cessnock have given us some solid training objectives for the coming months, in the lead up to state titles in June." she said.
Open coach Taylar Wilks said the team's combinations and connections strengthened on the day leading to cohesive passages of play and second place overall.
The junior competition starts on May 4.
