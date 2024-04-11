Port Stephens youth gear up for inaugural Battle of the Arts

Young people across Port Stephens are gearing up for the inaugural Battle of the Arts happening on Friday, April 12.
Students from Tomaree High School, Irrawang High School and Hunter River High School will put on their best musical, dance, poetry and theatre performances to compete for a $500 grand prize.
Tomaree High School drama teacher Sarah Barnard said she is really proud of the students for getting onboard.
"Our group of talented performers jump at every opportunity possible," she said.
Tomaree High School has six students performing in Battle of the Arts including Year 11 students Jody Newman, Kelsey-May Wood and Sebastian Peak who are a part of the drama group.
Year 11 student Charlotte King will read poetry and said it's sweet that people get to listen to what she feels.
Reannah Hyland is singing and Violet Carpenter is dancing.
Hunter River High School had three students apply and the school's music teacher Sam Barry said it's a fantastic opportunity for the students.
"We have Phoenix, Faith and Scarlett who will be performing and I can't wait to watch them perform," he said.
At Irrawang High School, Evan Flippence and Georgia Cook are eager to hit the stage.
Year 11 student Evan said he loves performing and is excited to be involved.
"It's an opportunity for myself and a group of other young people to come together and get creative," he said.
Evan will be part of the drum corps and is also performing a drama skit which he wrote himself.
Fellow Irrawang High School student Georgia Cook will be singing and said she is feeling very excited.
"I love to share what I'm passionate about with everyone so the Battle of the Arts is a wonderful opportunity for that reason," she said.
Battle of the Arts will be held at the Soldiers Point Hall on Friday morning.
