Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Our People

Port Stephens youth gear up for inaugural Battle of the Arts

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 11 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter River High School students Phoenix Katz, Faith Wilkes and Scarlett Gibbons are ready to battle it out. Picture supplied
Hunter River High School students Phoenix Katz, Faith Wilkes and Scarlett Gibbons are ready to battle it out. Picture supplied

Young people across Port Stephens are gearing up for the inaugural Battle of the Arts happening on Friday, April 12.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.