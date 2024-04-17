Expansive prestige residence in premium location offers luxury living

5 beds | 3 bath | 5 car
Nestled in the heart of Salamander Bay, this expansive property offers an unparalleled combination of space, privacy, location and potential.
Situated on prestigious Salamander Way, this residence represents luxury living at its finest.
Approaching the property, youre given an instant feeling of space as the home sits well back from the road on a 3699sqm block.
Stepping inside youll find a wide, tiled entry hallway, leading to either the formal or casual living areas
The formal lounge room is spacious, feature tiled with plenty of wall space for artwork.
This lounge leads through to the formal dining room which comfortably takes an 8 or more person dining table.
A servery window provides private but easy service from the kitchen.
Off the dining area is a business-sized study with its own private access from the driveway, perfect for work from home or home-based business.
Heading to the rear of the home and the casual living space you enter a large open plan area with plenty of room for both casual dining and lounge which is all tiled.
A striking kitchen boasts loads of storage and a large pantry, a 900mm Smeg electric oven with 6 burner gas cooktop, dual draw dishwasher and room for double door fridge with water connection.
The ground floor also features a massive tiled room with adjacent full bathroom and walk-in robe or storage, ideal as an additional bedroom, guest room with its own private entrance, or rumpus/media room.
Heading upstairs you'll find four generously sized bedrooms, all with ducted air.
The main bedroom enjoys a north-easterly aspect for the breeze and features a walk-through robe to the ensuite. Bedrooms two and three also enjoy the north-east aspect and have built-in wardrobes.
Bedroom 4 is on the cooler southern side and looks towards the reserve.
These bedrooms are serviced by a three-way bathroom.
Leaving the home from the casual living area you have a full width covered outdoor area with tons of room for BBQ, outdoor dining and lounge looking over the pond, pool and yard.
Two steps down from here and you're onto a substantial paved area that surrounds the in-ground pool and loads of sun-drenched outdoor space.
Vehicle accommodation is ample.
In front of the electric gate and opposite the study's private entrance is a paved space for multiple vehicles.
Behind the remote gate is a garage that is nearly 15m wide with three doors facing the driveway as well as one facing the adjoining hard-stand area.
The grounds around the home ensure a level of privacy as well as the feeling of space, and the property backs onto a reserve giving even greater tranquillity.
The home is located just a kilometre from the shopping centre, 1.5km from schools, 2.5km from the water and 5km from Nelson Bay.
