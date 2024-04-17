Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Expansive prestige residence in premium location offers luxury living

April 18 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

128 Salamander Way

5 beds | 3 bath | 5 car

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.