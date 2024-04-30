Limbo the Return: Circus artist Ben Loades stuns audience with his skills

It's not everyday someone shows up for work with rope, whips and fire but for Ben Loades it's just another day at the office.
Hailing from the United Kingdom, circus artist Ben has been captivating Newcastle audiences with his spellbinding aerial performances as part of Spielgeltent Newcastle's Limbo the Return - a show wooing big Hunter crowds.
Ben joined Limbo the Return in Adelaide and has been part of the Newcastle show for the past month.
In-between his aerial performances on a rope, Ben also gets to do the whips with his co-star Maria and plays with fire with co-star Clara.
"The cast has been so amazing and it's really fun doing all the little bits in-between the main acts," he said.
The 26-year-old first started performing when he was about 12 and said he was always really interested in the circus so his parents started taking him to classes when he was a kid.
"I kept going with it and I even had a little ring in the garden at home that I used to practice on," he said.
When the Limbo the Return cast aren't performing, Ben said they still do quite a bit of training throughout the day.
"The rope is just an extension of me," he said.
"It feels like another limb and I always know where it is and I always know what it's doing."
Although Ben must remain very concentrated on the rope, he said he honestly just tries to have some fun with it.
"Hearing the audience cheering in the crowd is something that I really love," he said.
Spielgeltent Newcastle finishes up on May 4. Visit the Moshtix website for tickets.
