Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Photos

Courageous Northern Hawks push premiers Maitland Pickers in Newcastle RL

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
April 14 2024 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Michael Hartshorn

Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe has praised his team's fighting spirt after they pushed back-to-back premiers the Maitland Pickers going down 20-10 in Magic Round at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.