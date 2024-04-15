Changed overnight traffic conditions on New England Highway at Beresfield

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway to carry out maintenance work at Beresfield.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm on Thursday, April 18 to 4am on Friday, April 19, weather permitting.
Traffic control, northbound lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
