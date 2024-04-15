Nelson Bay open title defence with narrow loss to Cooks Hill

The Nelson Bay Gropers have begun their premiership defence with a narrow 17-19 loss to the Cooks Hill Brown Snakes at Bill Strong Oval on Saturday.
However, it was a better start to the season for the women's team who had a 60-0 win against Cooks Hill in their first game.
In front of a healthy home crowd, the Gropers men ran into a south-easter and trailed 10-13 at half-time.
Early possession to Cooks Hill was rewarded with a penalty goal in front of the posts to taking them to an early 3-0 lead.
Both teams traded penalty goals until the Gropers backline kicked into gear with fly half Illisoni Vonomatairatu beginning to find space around the ruck against the tiring Brown Snake forward pack and linked up with fullback Willy Dunn who crossed the line for the opening try.
A lovely conversion by Illisoni from the sideline took the Gropers to a 10 to 6 lead.
Winger Taj Turner turned defence into attack with several darting runs returning the ball from clearing kicks and excellent cover defence.
Flankers Mitch Workman and Ryan Marshall were finding plenty of space around the rucks and punishing defence from centre Michael Hotene stopped many Brown Snake raids in their tracks.
Cooks Hill began to roll their substitute forwards and their large pack began to take control of the set piece and ruck areas and gain field position into Groper territory.
Fullback Willy Dunn had his clearance kick charged down and a sprint took place for the ball that propelled back to the Gropers line.
In a hotly contested chase for the ball, a penalty try was awarded to Cooks Hill for obstruction and the conversion from in front of the goals gave the Brown Snakes a 13 to 10 half time lead.
Nelson Bay running with the wind found themselves camped in their half for the majority of the second half.
The Gropers gave away a number of penalties in their 22 and the accurate boot of the Brown Snakes centre Cameron Logan saw their lead grow to 19 to 10.
The large Cooks Hill pack continued to control the set piece and scrums and it was only gallant defense from the Gropers forwards and backs that kept the score 19 to 10.
With 10 minutes to go. Nelson Bay kicked into gear with several damaging runs from flanker Lewis Affleck and prop Riley Byfield who was having a great game with several barnstorming runs to seize momentum back from Cooks Hill.
This got the home crowd roaring back to life and the momentum of the match changed.
Illisoni and Willy Dunn began linking up to send the Groper forwards charging toward the Brown Snakes line and a clever pass from Illisoni to prop Riley Byfield at full pace led to a barnstorming run bumping off the opposition to barge over near the posts with three minutes left on the clock.
A quick conversion from Illisoni saw the Gropers within two points with a minute left of the clock. The frantic minute saw Nelson Bay finally turn over the ball and the Brown Snakes won a tight game.
Players Points were: 3 Illisoni Vonomatairatu; 2 Taj Turner; 1 Willy Dunn.
Tries: Will Dunn 1, Riley Byfield 1.
Conversions: 2 from 2 Illisoni Vonomatairatu. Penalty Goals: 1 from 2 Illisoni Vonomatairatu.
Gropers women win one-sided match.
The Nelson Bay women ran out 60-0 winners delighting the home crowd with several length of the field tries.
It was a historic first premier competition match for the newly formed Cooks Hill Brown Snakes women's team and they ran into a red hot Gropers who also had an influx of players new to rugby.
Nelson Bay scored in the opening minutes and this set the trend for the remainder of the match. The good crowd stayed on to watch the women's match and were entertained with a fantastic display of running rugby that had the home crowd on their feet wanting more.
Standout players for Nelson Bay were flyhalf Sophia Collins, prop Taylor Rich, number 8 Kristy Cooper and flanker Sierra Nowlan.
Cooks Hill fought on bravely and the match was played with tremendous spirit with a rousing players points celebration at the end of the game in the clubhouse.
Player points: 3 Sophia Collins; 2 Taylor Rich; 1 Kristy Cooper; 1 Sierra Nowlan.
Tries: Tash Harris 3, Sophia Collins 3, Brie Napoli 1, Emjay Walters 1, Ebony Oakley 1, Leah Nowlan.
Conversions: Ebony Oakley 5.
Next week, the men travel to Rugby Park Singleton in the 2023 Grand Final rematch against Singleton Red with kick off at 3pm. The women are also away and take on Wanderers at Number 2 Sportsground Newcastle with kick off at 11.50am.
