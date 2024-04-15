Raymond Terrace overcome powerful Cheetah forwards to win 22-12

Raymond Terrace Magpies A grade team made an impressive start to their Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League season with a 22-12 win over the Waratah Mayfield Cheetahs at Waratah Oval on Saturday.
The Magpies forward pack went head to head with the Cheetahs in a torrid forward battle in the opening stanza with Zac Jones and captain Pat Mata'utia leading from the front.
The slick Terrace backline, with local junior Antwon Ryan and Bailey Steed having strong games on the back of the powerful centre pairing of Steve Gordon and Rob Chaffey, created chances out wide/
Classy five eight Kyle Handford's kicking game was on song and goal kicking half back Luke Handsaker landed three from four attempts and had a fine all round game.
Montell Kuru, Kyle Handford, Bailey Steed and Robert Chaffey all crossed for tries.
The Terrace travel away to play Dudley next weekend.
Dudley had a strong start to the season with a 34-14 home win against West Wallsend.
In the C grade competition the Shortland Bulls were too strong for the Magpies running out 32-10 winners.
Coming off the bench Evander Waitoa, full back Tristan Neil and busy back rower Dillon Petith all had strong games for the Magpies.
The Terrace Ladies League Tag teams made it three wins from four games over the weekend with A grade too strong for Carence Town winning 60-0 and C grade too good for the Glendale Gorillas with a 36-0 win.
Addison Donnelly was outstanding in A-grade running in four tries. Madalyn Greentree, Brianna Tisdell and Jasmin Hostler also scored doubles, while Tisdell kicked five conversions and Denise Duffy two.
In C-grade, Tasmyn Fellows was also outstanding with four tries. She also kicked a conversion.
The other try scorers were Lauren Murray-Barrett, Katherine Crumpton and Stevie Johansen. Murray-Barrett also kicked three conversions.
