Go-to guide: What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

SAIL PORT STEPHENS
FORESHORE
Sail Port Stephens kicked off this week, the annual regatta returning with a fun line-up of events spread across three weeks. The Commodores Cup and Port Stephens Trophy started on April 15 and will finish up on April 20. The SPS Windward-Leeward series and Rob Hampshire Cup will begin on April 26 to April 28. Onlookers are encouraged to get close to the action on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 1pm in front of the Dolphin Watch cafe.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY & RAYMOND TERRACE
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? Parkrun starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay and at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay or www.parkrun.com.au/theterrace/.
ANZAC EXHIBITION
PORT STEPHENS INFORMATION CENTRE
Head along to the Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre to check out their special Anzac exhibition that is currently on display. Presented by the Tomaree Museum, the exhibition focuses on HMAS Assault and a Royal Australian Navy training base in Nelson Bay during WWII. The exhibition also honours the contribution of our local heroes such as Jack Bartlett, the last surviving member of HMAS Manoora which was based at HMAS Assault. The exhibition is now on display until Wednesday, May 10.
SILENT DISCO
MEDOWIE
Get out your dancing shoes and head to Medowie Community Hall for a silent disco as part of Port Stephens Council's Youth Week 2024. There will be a live DJ, pizza and giveaways on the night. If you are aged between 12 and 17, come along and join the fun for free on Wednesday, April 24, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.
LEGO DAY
RAYMOND TERRACE & TOMAREE LIBRARIES
Head along to Raymond Terrace or Tomaree libraries on April 20 between 10am and 1pm to build your own lego masterpiece.
FREE KIDS ACTIVITIES
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Spend the April School holidays making memories with the whole family with Shoal Bay Country Club's free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12 to 2pm.
