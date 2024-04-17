Tourism boost: April school holiday buzz arrives in Port Stephens

Port Stephens has once again proved it's a school holiday favourite when it comes to tourism.
Domestic visitors will flock to Port Stephens these April school holidays and for many people it won't be their first visit.
For the Slee family, they have been travelling to Port Stephens for the past two decades to unwind and relax.
Joanne Slee said it's one of their favourite spots to holiday.
"My husband and I have been coming to Port Stephens for about 20 years," she said.
From Gunnedah, the Slee family are back holidaying at Little Beach this month and they decided to start their two-week holiday a week before school broke up.
"My husband is a farmer and we live on land in Gunnedah so it's always a nice coastal change for us when we visit Port Stephens," Mrs Slee said.
While they're in Port Stephens they hope to visit the koala sanctuary.
They have also visited the beach a number of times this trip which aligns with Destination Port Stephens campaign of tourists extending their summer.
"We've had some lovely weather so we've been making the most of it at the beach," Mrs Slee said.
Accommodation bookings remain solid across all beachside holiday parks in Port Stephens, the pleasant weather and lower accommodation rates both acting as a major drawcard for tourists.
According to Port Stephens Council's holiday parks section manager Cameron Donaldson occupancy across the April school holidays are usually influenced by family groups and are a popular time to visit Port Stephens.
Port Stephens council's accommodation hubs include the Halifax, Shoal Bay and Fingal Bay beachside holiday parks plus Thou Walla Sunset Retreat and Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.
Tourist operators are also experiencing a boost when it comes to the school holidays.
For Anna Bay business Oakfield Ranch Camel Rides they are expecting a busy school holiday period which follows on from a busy Easter rush.
Oakfield Ranch owner Rod Samson said their camel rides are very popular with visiting families and business has already been flat out in the first week of the school break.
"I imagine almost all families to the area join us for a 20 minute camel ride along Birubi Beach," Mr Samson said.
The second week of the school break will also coincide with Anzac Day and its public holiday.
The lingering warm weather is also expected to play a role in visitation numbers during this period.
