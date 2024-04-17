Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Sea Pictures concert to raise funds for Tomaree Lodge site concept plan

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
April 17 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree Lodge operated as a residential disability centre from 2001-2021. Insert; Philomel Trio to perform at Sea Pictures concert.
Tomaree Lodge operated as a residential disability centre from 2001-2021. Insert; Philomel Trio to perform at Sea Pictures concert.

The Tomaree Cultural Development Group (TCDG) has many visions to invest in Port Stephens' future as a visitor destination, but there is one vision that they're particularly passionate about.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.