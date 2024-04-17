Sea Pictures concert to raise funds for Tomaree Lodge site concept plan

The Tomaree Cultural Development Group (TCDG) has many visions to invest in Port Stephens' future as a visitor destination, but there is one vision that they're particularly passionate about.
That vision is to turn the Tomaree Lodge site into a world class arts and cultural hub with theatre, performance and exhibition spaces.
The NSW government has determined that the site should remain in community hands and previously sought proposals for its future use.
The community group is now working towards a concept plan for the arts and cultural hub to submit to Port Stephens Council and the NSW government.
To raise funds for their campaign, a musical concert will be held with hopes of raising $3000 from ticket sales.
Vocalist Jennifer Kaye heard about the campaign and said she immediately contacted the community group to offer her support.
Jennifer and some friends will be performing in a concert at the Nelson Bay Community Hall on May 11.
She will be joined by the Philomel Trio who will perform a mix of songs from folk, jazz and operetta.
"I have had the idea of performing Elgar's beautiful sea pictures songs for a while and this was the perfect opportunity to do it," she said.
Jennifer who now has a house at Anna Bay said an entertainment space in Port Stephens is long overdue.
"It would attract all sorts of shows and audiences and spur the growth of local performing and exhibiting groups," she said.
Bookings are available through humanitix.com and early bird tickets close on April 20.
Further information about the campaign can be found at tcdg.org.au.
