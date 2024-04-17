Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Marine Rescue NSW recorded another busy month for rescues in March

By Newsroom
April 17 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers record a busy month in March for search and rescue missions. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers record a busy month in March for search and rescue missions. Picture supplied

Marine Rescue volunteers across NSW were in high demand last month, responding to the organisation's busiest March on record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.