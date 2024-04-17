Marine Rescue NSW recorded another busy month for rescues in March

Marine Rescue volunteers across NSW were in high demand last month, responding to the organisation's busiest March on record.
With favourable boating weather Marine Rescue NSW crews performed an incredible 515 search and rescue missions.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said 168 of last month's record 515 search and rescue missions were emergency responses.
"Unfortunately we are still seeing too many boaters and their vessels succumb to mechanical, fuel and battery issues with 60% of responses last month for these three preventable issues," he said.
More than 8,500 boaters Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW in March while the service's skilled radio operators managed almost 26,000 radio calls including six MAYDAYs and six PAN PANs.
"Logging On via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF marine channel 16 ensures that our dedicated volunteers keep watch for boaters and that we are monitoring their safe return," commissioner Barrell said.
"With a fortnight remaining in the official boating season, we are asking boaters to make sure they plan and prepare before hitting the water.
