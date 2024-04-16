Raymond Jets flying high on top of Platinum Pennant ladder

The Raymond Terrace Jets have jumped to the top of the Platinum Pennant ladder with three wins from three games on the weekend.
On the road, the Terrace defeated East Maitland 68-39 in the local derby, followed by a close-fought 55-49 result against Carlingford on Saturday.
They completed their road trip with an impressive 60-49 win against the previously unbeaten St Johns Park Saints on Sunday.
The Jets are back home this weekend, hosting 10th placed Wentworth Leagues Magpies on Saturday from 5pm and sixth placed Merrylands Magic on Sunday from 10am.
Going into last weekend the Jets were fourth on 12 points. They picked up nine points against the Griffins winning two rinks to one, nine points against Carlinford wining two rinks to one and 9.5 points against the Saints winning two rinks and drawing the third.
With four wins from five games, the Terrace are on top with 39.5 points, from Cabramatta 38.5, St Johns Park 38.5, Mt Lewis 35.5 and Warilla 31.
Local rivals East Maitland are eighth on 20 points with two wins and three losses.
The Jets secured nine points, with the two rinks to one result at East Maitland Bowling Club on Friday.
East Maitland's Josh Walker-Davis continued his recent success in all forms of bowls against former Australian champion Lee Schraner with his rink (Troy Burton, Ben Osborne and Michael Abel) claiming the Griffins only win with a 20-10 result.
The Jets team one of skip Matthew Baus, Josh Bell, Brendan Stokes and Lennon Scott had a 24-16 win against Haydn Bojkowski, Daniel Hooker, Ty Turnbull and Nathan Mitchell.
The Griffins narrowly missed a white wash in the third rink, with the Jets' Peter Taylor, Ian Lean, Lachlan Freeman and Shannon Gittoes running out 34-3 winners against the Grffins' Jake Rynne, Barry Mungoven, Tony Wicks and Rodney Darcey.
On Saturday, the Jets lost rink one 17-19 to Carlingford, but won rink two 21-14 and in an absolute thriller took out rink three 17-16.
On Sunday, the Jets defeated St Johns 20-14 in rink one, won rink two 29-15 and drew rink three 20-all.
