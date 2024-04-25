Significant damage to the off-leash dog area at Boomerang Park

Raymond Terrace's off-leash dog area at Boomerang Park has experienced a significant amount of damage on the weekend.
The damage to the facility requires closure and repair.
A Port Stephens Council spokesperson said the off-leash dog area at Boomerang Park has experienced ongoing damage for the past two weekends.
"The damage is costing council and ratepayers thousands of dollars to repair and impacting users of the facility," they said.
The police have been notified about the damage.
Council is now calling on residents who may have witnessed anything to contact the Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599.
Its expected the facility will be closed until mid May.
