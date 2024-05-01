Little Tin Shed Medowie's chrysanthemums are in full bloom for Mother's Day

Their family farm at Medowie has been growing chrysanthemums for the past 25 years and brother and sister Dan Harris and Sarah Mulholland are continuing on the family tradition.
Mother's Day is generally one of the busiest times of the year for the Little Tin Shed Medowie and Dan said he expects this Mother's Day to be no different.
"We have about three acres of chrysanthemums and we'll pick the best 70 per cent out of all the colours, just to ensure the quality is at the highest possible standard," he said.
They first planted the plants in the ground and started fertilising in about October and Dan said they have started their wholesale picking for Sydney and Newcastle flower markets.
"They're looking really good this season and they're coming out a little bit later than in previous years which gives it some extra longevity for the buyers," he said.
The week of Mother's Day, they will start picking for local florists and they will also be picking flowers for their road-side stall at the Little Tin Shed Medowie.
Dan said the Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning is generally a busy period for them.
"We get quite a few people calling in to get their mum or wife flowers for Mother's Day," he said.
The main type of chrysanthemums they grow is Polaris and this year they have them in a range of colours, including a salmon colour that is quite popular with florists and the public.
"Two years ago we only used to grow white, yellow and purple but we've decided to expand our variety," Sarah said.
Chrysanthemums are a traditional Mother's Day flower and Dan said generations of their family have been growing them for as long as he can remember.
The Little Tin Shed Medowie is located at 643 Medowie Rd, Medowie. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
