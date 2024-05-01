Corporal Sarah Riordan returns home for Raymond Terrace Anzac Day service

Corporal Sarah Riordan enlisted in the Australian Army in October of 2016 and seven-years later she returned to her hometown to deliver the Last Post eulogy.
Sarah attended the Raymond Terrace main service on Anzac Day to read Corporal Henry Patrick Campbell's story.
"It meant a lot to be back to where it all started for me," she said.
"The service had such a great turn out and it was really nice to see Raymond Terrace support Anzac Day and our veterans both current and past."
Sarah grew up in Raymond Terrace and attended Raymond Terrace Public School and Hunter River High School and said after school she decided to travel the world before enlisting in the Australian Army.
"Initially I wanted to join the police force but I applied for both the Army and the police because I knew that I wanted to be in a job that made a difference," she said.
"I wanted to do something that made a difference to my own community and beyond."
Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch president Vic Jones said it was an honour to have Sarah speak at the service.
"Sarah also had the honour of laying a wreath with Hunter River High School vice captains Xanthiah Roach and Maximus Ellis," he said.
The 31-year-old is currently serving in the Royal Australian Corps of Transport and has spent many years posted to Brisbane before getting posted to Sydney last year.
Sarah's family were in the crowd at the Raymond Terrace Anzac Day main service on April 25 and she said it was a special day to share with her family and her community.
"It was an honour to be back in Raymond Terrace on Anzac Day," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.