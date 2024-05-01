Elky Thompson shared the spirit of Anzac through her homemade cooking

Tanilba Bay resident Elky Thompson spread plenty of Anzac spirit on April 25.
Her homemade Anzac biscuits were a real hit amongst her school mates at the Medowie Anzac Day service.
The five-year-old spent the day before Anzac Day working hard in the kitchen mixing, hand rolling and baking her biscuits before sharing her scrumptious Anzac biscuits with her peers.
It was Elky's first time making Anzac biscuits and she said she most enjoyed using her hands to make the Anzac biscuits.
"Everyone liked eating my biscuits so that made me feel excited and happy," she said.
Elky's mum Prue Thompson said it was such a lovely feel good moment for everyone present.
"I can see this becoming an annual tradition in our household," she said.
Elky who is in Kindergarten attends Medowie Christian School and both herself and her sister Gemma marched in honour of two of their relatives who fought in World War I.
