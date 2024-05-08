Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

The Seaside Singers will be presenting an Autumn concert this year, with the theme of the concert 'Dare to Dream.' The concert will feature songs such as Love is in the air and Dance to the end of love, along with some ever-popular songs. Come along and Dare to Dream with the Seaside Singers on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club. Bookings can be made at the club reception or by calling the club on 4982 7173. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day. Cost of entry is $20 for adults and $15 for concession.