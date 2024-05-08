Here's what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this weekend

AUTUMN CONCERT
SOLDIERS POINT BOWLING CLUB
The Seaside Singers will be presenting an Autumn concert this year, with the theme of the concert 'Dare to Dream.' The concert will feature songs such as Love is in the air and Dance to the end of love, along with some ever-popular songs. Come along and Dare to Dream with the Seaside Singers on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club. Bookings can be made at the club reception or by calling the club on 4982 7173. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day. Cost of entry is $20 for adults and $15 for concession.
OPEN DAY
RAYMOND TERRACE & SALAMANDER BAY FRNSW
Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue NSW and Salamander Bay Fire and Rescue NSW will be open to the public for their annual open day on Saturday, May 11. It'll be a chance for the community to learn about fire safety, explore fire and rescue trucks and equipment and meet your local firefighters. Both stations will be open to the public from 10am to 2pm.
MEDOWIE MARKETS
BULL N BUSH GROUNDS
The Medowie markets are back this Saturday, May 11, from 8am to 12pm at the Bull n Bush Grounds (37 Ferodale Road). There will be toys, tools, books, clothes and more to browse from. Cakes and fruit and vegetables will also be available for purchase.
FLOWER STALL
LITTLE TIN SHED MEDOWIE
Head along to the Little Tin Shed Medowie to purchase some beautiful flowers for your mum this Mother's Day. The team will be there Thursday through to Sunday at their road-side stall, selling bunches of flowers from 8am to 5pm. Bunches are from $15 to large bunches priced at $50. The Little Tin Shed Medowie is located at 643 Medowie Road, Medowie.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
The Tomaree markets are held every second and fourth Sunday and are back at Neil Carroll Park this Sunday, May 12. The markets are on from 9am to 1pm. The Tomaree markets are a local family operated market and new stalls are always welcome.
