Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Lower Hunter still not meeting the demand for housing, new figures show

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 13 2024 - 8:48am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lower Hunter still not meeting the demand for housing, new figures show
Lower Hunter still not meeting the demand for housing, new figures show

THE Lower Hunter is still not keeping up with demand for new housing, new building approvals data shows.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.