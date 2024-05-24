Dolphins guide humpback whales north through Port Stephens waters

While the official start to the annual Whale Watching season is still a week away, early bird cruises have provided some stunning glimpses of what is promising to be a tremendous season.
Moonshadow QTC photographer Bonita Holmes-Nu'u was able to capture some magical images of a dolphin pod leading a group of five whales through waters of Fingal Island last week.
"The whales were escorted by a pod of bottlenose dolphins cruising very close to them, providing whale watchers with great views and a few close passes," Bonita said.
"On looking through images in post production I was delighted to see it was a mum and calf dolphin leading the group.
"Inclement weather at the start of the week prevented a few days of cruising and we can't wait to get back out there to see how the migration is progressing."
Up to 40,000 humpback whales are expected to pass the Port Stephens shores along the 'Humpback Highway' during the whale watching season.
Moonshadow-TQC and Imagine Cruises will be holding their official launch of Whale Season on Thursday, May 30.
The opening ceremony starts at 9am, with guests departing on the 10am whale cruise, followed by post-cruise celebrations at Magnolia Café, Nelson Bay. Tickets for this day are 50 per cent off, and the community is encouraged to join and celebrate why Port Stephens is regarded as one of the best whale watching destinations in Australia.
Moonshadow TCQ is running daily early bird cruises before the official launch.
