$80,500 to upgrade Port Stephens bus stops to improve access and safety

Port Stephens will receive $80,500 to build two new bus stops and upgrade 12 others under a state program to improve access and safety at bus stops.
Funding comes from the NSW government's $1.6 million Country Passenger Transport Infrastructure Scheme, which will see 149 regional bus stop improvement programs rolled out across the state.
Port Stephens Council will use $80,500 in grant funding to build two new shelters and upgrade 12 existing shelters.
The new bus stops will be located at South Street, Medowie and at 2129 Nelson Bay Road in Williamtown
Upgrade works will include a mix of treatments including Installation of tactile indicators to help people with vision impairment; establishment of safer boarding points; erection of new signage and support poles; and construction of connecting paths.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said better bus stops make public transport more accessible and attractive as an option to get around our community so these investments are very welcome.
"Whether it's upgrades to improve safety, travel experience, or new shelters to protect people as they wait for public transport; these investments will deliver a range of positive benefits to all transport users and future generations for many years to come."
Minister for Disability Inclusion and Port Stephen MP Kate Washington said the two new bus shelters and the 12 which will be made more accessible, enabled local residents to catch buses more easily.
"By investing in better bus stops we're delivering on our commitment to make NSW more accessible and inclusive - one bus stop at a time," she said.
Port Stephens Council bus stops to receive upgrades:
