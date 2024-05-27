Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner
$80,500 to upgrade Port Stephens bus stops to improve access and safety

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated May 27 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 2:33pm
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson at a local bus stop. Picture supplied
Port Stephens will receive $80,500 to build two new bus stops and upgrade 12 others under a state program to improve access and safety at bus stops.

