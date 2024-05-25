Big Freeze comes to Tanilba Bay to fight motor neurone disease

The Big Freeze is coming to Tanilba Bay with 21 brave locals sliding into an ice tub at Henderson Park on Sunday to raise funds for FightMND.
The Big Freeze ice slide has become synonymous with FightMND's fundraising efforts at the annual AFL football match between Melbourne and Collingwood.
The Big Freeze highlights the brave decade-long fight by former Melbourne coach Neale Daniher against motor neurone disease with Big Freeze beannies sold across Australia to help raise millions of dollars.
This year Coles Tanilba Bay is hosting a Big Freeze event, with 21 locals include Coles team members from stores across the region as well as people from local businesses, raising funds to go down their own Big Freeze slide.
Just like the Big Freeze at the MCG event, the people going down the slide will be dressing up as well.
Last year, Coles Tanilba Bay raised $5700 for FightMND's Big Freeze 9 campaign and over the past four years the store has raised more than $18,000 for the cause.
The team has set a goal to raise $20,000 this year, with 100 per cent of funds raised at the store going to FightMND to support motor neurone disease (MND) research and care.
The store is particularly passionate about the cause because there are three current team members who have lost a family member to MND.
The Tanilba Bay Big Freeze this Sunday is from 10am - 2pm (with sliders scheduled at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm) and includes kids amusements and barbeue with all funds raised from the day going to FightMND's Big Freeze 10 campaign.
The Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade will also be helping cook the barbecue.
