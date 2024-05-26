Neslon Bay Pipleine Dive Site works begin to improve access and safety

Works to improve access and safety at the popular Pipeline Dive Site in Nelson Bay are set to begin this week, following a significant landslip that occurred during the March 2021 natural disaster.
Facilities and infrastructure driector Greg Kable said the project marks the final stage of Port Stephens Council's 2021 Natural Disaster landslip rectification works.
"This project has been a top priority since the 2021 storm disaster impacted Port Stephens and we've listened closely to surrounding businesses and the dive community throughout the process," Mr Kable said.
"In December last year, we successfully completed the first stage of the project, which included a new retaining wall, improved stormwater drainage, and a reinforced concrete pathway along the most impacted section of Teramby Road."
This project will deliver several key improvements including construction of an 80m retaining wall for stability, enhanced stormwater drainage and a new pedestrian pathway leading directly to the Pipeline Dive entry site.
"NSW Government funding has also allowed us to significantly improve diver access and safety with an upgraded diver entry stairway, installation of a dive preparation table and compliance safety signage," Mr Kable said.
Crown Lands provided $2 million to Port Stephens Council to help remediate the landslip and construct the scuba dive entry access and pathway.
Crown Lands executive director of land and asset management Greg Sullivan said the repairs and upgrades will support residents, more tourism and the local economy.
"This important project will improve safe access to a key coastal spot and ensure scuba divers can enjoy the waters off Teramby Road and the Pipeline," Mr Sullivan said.
"Nelson Bay and the Port Stephens region is a world class scuba location and marine park with vibrant fish, invertebrates and marine habitats and lots of top dive spots to explore at the shoreline and nearby islands."
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer echoed the project's importance.
"The Pipeline Dive Site is a renowned macro dive location and a photographer's paradise," he said.
"These landslip rectification works and dive site upgrades will be a welcome improvement for the diving community and surrounding businesses.
"We appreciate the patience of our community as we complete these essential works."
The project is scheduled for completion in September 2024.
