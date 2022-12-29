Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our History

From the operational Williamtown RAAF Base to gun emplacement relics in Shoal Bay, World War II left a lasting impression on Port Stephens

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
December 30 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Stephens played a vital role in World War II.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.