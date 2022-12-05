Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Go beyond the sun, surf, sand of the Tomaree Peninsula and explore the Port Stephens hinterland using these itineraries

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Destination Port Stephens has created a number of online itineraries that take people beyond the Tomaree Peninsula and into the Port's Hinterland communities. Picture by Port Stephens Council.

When you think of Port Stephens, more often than not it is images of blue water, sandy beaches and nature that spring to mind. Perhaps whales and dolphins also come to mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.