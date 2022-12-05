When you think of Port Stephens, more often than not it is images of blue water, sandy beaches and nature that spring to mind. Perhaps whales and dolphins also come to mind.
But what about exploring beyond what's on offer on the picturesque Tomaree Peninsula?
How do you spend a day in Karuah, in Raymond Terrace and the western towns of the Port, or on the Tilligerry Peninsula?
Destination Port Stephens has taken the guesswork out of filling a day exploring these other hubs with their series of online itineraries.
"Port Stephens is a very very big local government area but when you ask people what they associate with the area, it's often what's on offer on the Tomaree Peninsula - the water, the sand, dining and things like that," Mel Turner, marketing manager for Destination Port Stephens, said.
"But Port Stephens is bigger than just Nelson Bay and it's villages. We started looking into all these little hidden gems within the LGA to create itineraries for residents and visitors to explore the whole of Port Stephens.
"We got ourselves a big map and started putting pins on these other beautiful areas, some places people might not even consider as being part of the LGA, and writing down everything you can do and find in these areas."
The itineraries have been created to help people explore the whole of Port Stephens and inject visitation benefits, such as cash expenditure, into towns outside of the Bay.
"This is about people getting out and exploring," Ms Turner said.
"It's not just visitors, but for the locals as well.
"When you've got people staying with you for extended periods and don't know what to do or show them outside of the main attractions in Nelson Bay, why not take them out to these smaller villages.
"You're not only showing off what the whole of Port Stephens has to offer, but you're also injecting into these small communities."
The team began with Raymond Terrace, and ended up creating two itineraries for the Port's Hinterland - the places that are the "green behind the blue".
"So many think of Raymond Terrace as a service centre but when you really look at it, it's a beautiful place," Ms Turner said.
"You're missing out if you haven't seen the Jacaranda trees in bloom or sitting in Riverside Park right next to the river. There's so many historic buildings. You can go back in time in King Street. Raymond Terrace has a lot to offer but then you go over the bridge and you're in Hinton and Woodville, which have their own unique things to offer."
The Hinterland Heritage Self Drive itinerary includes information on the Raymond Terrace Historic Town Walk, the Victoria Hotel in Hinton and Woodville Store, Fighterworld in Williamtown and unique places to stay in the Port's Hinterland.
Meanwhile, the Hinterland Nature and Local Produce itinerary features suggestions on places to stop and grab a bite to eat or a drink in Raymond Terrace, Medowie, Bobs Farm and Woodville, and other tips.
The Riverside Village of Karuah has its own itinerary.
While Ms Turner said Karuah is often considered a "transit town", where you would stop for a break or lunch, it has a lot to offer including dining, enjoying one it's founding exports - oysters - boating, fishing, swimming, walking and different accommodation options.
Beyond the town itself is the Karuah National Park which is an ideal place for 4WDing, mountain biking, bushwalking, fishing and kayaking.
Much like Karuah, the Tilligerry Peninsula is full of hidden gems.
The Tanilba Bay & Lemon Tree Passage itinerary explores what these historic and quaint villages offer including walks through the bushland on the water's edge, a visit to Tanilba House, Tilligerry Habitat, dining options, art, places to stay and water activities.
Ms Turner said the itineraries are a "great tool" for people to use when looking to explore the area.
To find the itineraries go to portstephens.org.au and click 'Port Stephens Itineraries' under the 'See and Do' tab.
Port Stephens is bigger than just Nelson Bay and it's villages.- Mel Turner
