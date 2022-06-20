A seven-week course that creates a space where people can gather for a conversation about faith and life is coming to Port Stephens.
The Alpha course, first created in 1977 to help people navigate the big questions in life, is being run across numerous Christian churches in Port Stephens, including the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Nelson Bay.
Pastor Andrew East said that in order to gauge interest in the Port Stephens community the church would be hosting a free dinner on Monday, June 27, at the Oceanic Chinese restaurant in Salamander Bay from 6pm to 8pm.
"After sharing a meal together, the first Alpha video talk 'Is there more to life than this?' will be shown and time given for discussion around tables," he said.
"At the end of the night interested people can sign up to be involved in the Alpha course running for seven weeks from 4-6pm each Sunday evening from July 24, at the Lighthouse Church in Government Road.
"Each evening involves a time of connecting around food, watching a short film, exploring a big question and faith and belief, followed by conversation, where guests are encouraged to share what they think.
"You can say as much or as little as they want, and nothing is off limits."
The Alpha talks are designed to inspire discussion, addressing questions such as 'Who is Jesus', 'Why and how do I pray' and 'How does God guide us'?.
Tickets to the dinner and the course are free for guests and everyone is welcome.
To book go to www.lighthousebaptistnelsonbay.org.
