Changed overnight traffic conditions on Cabbage Tree Road at Williamtown from Sunday, June 19

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:16am, first published June 17 2022 - 4:30am
NO GO: Detours will be in place along Cabbage Tree Road at Williamtown for one week from Sunday, June 19 while road safety upgrades are carried out between Nelson Bay Road and Barrie Close.

Detours will be in place along Cabbage Tree Road for one week while night work is carried out as part of the government's $4 million safety upgrade to the Williamtown road.

