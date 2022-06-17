Detours will be in place along Cabbage Tree Road for one week while night work is carried out as part of the government's $4 million safety upgrade to the Williamtown road.
Port Stephens Council, on behalf of Transport for NSW, will carry out road resurfacing works on Cabbage Tree Road between Nelson Bay Road and Barrie Close for seven nights starting on Sunday, June 19.
"To minimise the impact to motorists, we will be working from 6pm to 6am Sunday to Friday (June 24) and expect to complete the work in seven shifts, weather permitting," Transport for NSW stated.
"The westbound lane will be closed and a detour in place during work hours, with westbound motorists detoured via either Richardson Road towards Raymond Terrace or Nelson Bay Road towards Newcastle.
"Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add up to 18 kilometres to journeys and increase travel times by about 15 minutes."
The night work to upgrade the 2.6km stretch of road will involve the use of machinery, which will generate some noise.
"We will make every effort to minimise noise night and turning off machinery and vehicles when not in use," Transport for NSW stated.
During the week of night work, access will still be maintained for residents, local businesses and emergency services except for on the first night.
There will be no westbound access to Cabbage Tree Road to anyone while work is carried out at the Nelson Bay Road roundabout.
Eastbound traffic toward Nelson Bay Road will be under a stop/slow traffic arrangement with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.
Westbound access will be reinstated from the second night onwards.
The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the $4 million Cabbage Tree Road upgrade to provide a "stronger, longer lasting and safer road for motorists".
Work started on the project on April 27 and it is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Since work started, 1.8km of road widening, nearly all road pavement rehabilitation work and preparation for the safety guardrail installation has been completed.
The remaining widening, pavement rehabilitation, earthworks, driveway adjustments and guardrail installation work is underway.
Final asphalting and new line marking will also be carried out this month.
Transport for NSW stated that a combination of wet weather and extremely windy conditions at the end of May have caused some delays in the delivery of the project.
The transport authority added that the current westbound detour in place along Cabbage Tree Road during day works - 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday - will be removed as soon as possible.
During the road works, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h is in place.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
