Helping save lives on the water has just got that little tougher for Marine Rescue Port Stephens (MRPS) following the loss of a major source of regular income.
For many years the Port volunteer organisation had been earning around $70,000 for providing the Rural Fire Service after-hours communications service. After August, the service will no longer be required and the funding forfeited.
Advertisement
MRPS unit commander Ben van der Wijngaart said that it would be a sad day for the organisation that relies heavily on volunteers and donations when the RFS moves its communication operations to a centralised callout system.
"Aside from it being sad to lose this support we have provided to the Hunter Valley and Lower Hunter RFS units for more than a decade, it will also see us losing a major source of regular income which we will have to replace," he said.
"Some locals will be aware that all 000 calls for fire response in these districts [Hunter Valley and Lower Hunter] are managed by our communications centre from 4.30pm until 8.30am every day.
"It has been the job of our watchkeepers to take these calls and despatch and manage the communications with RFS fire appliances during these times."
Mr van der Wijngaart said that the Hunter Valley operations ceased in May, while the Lower Hunter service would be lost in August.
MRPS has an annual operating budget of around $170,000, largely to operate the organisation's two rescue boats. There are also land rates, water, power, maintenance and repair costs to be factored in.
"We are fortunate that we have a hard working and generous band of volunteers, currently numbering about 170 which is the largest in the state. The state government provides about $30,000 annually and the rest we must raise ourselves. The $70,000 loss is a big part of our budget which we must now make up through other fundraising means."
Mr van der Wijngaart said the situation would mean that the rescue unit would be more reliant in the future on its other major source of income - the gift shop located at Nelson Head.
The retail outlet is managed by Sandra Scheuber, who works tirelessly behind the scenes, ordering and stocking the shop with gifts which come from all over the world, and her small number of volunteers.
"Unfortunately, our gift shop numbers are dwindling, and our recruitment drives have not picked up enough to replace them, primarily due to the COVID pandemic," she said.
"Our message to the community is that we want you. We are looking for ladies and men willing to devote time in the gift shop, even one or two morning or afternoon shifts a month would be a big help."
Colin Couper, the deputy unit commander and liaison officer with the MRPS, said that the changes would present the MRPS centre more challenges filling the overnight shifts.
"We have provided many hours overnight as 'RFS Firecom' and we will miss them once they vacate," he said
"Apart from helping to fill the night shifts in a very constructive way, we were able to appreciate what these fellow volunteers give up by getting out of bed at 2 o'clock in the morning to assist someone trapped in a motor vehicle accident, a house on fire or just a cat stuck down a drain."
The gift shop is open 9am-3pm seven days. If you have some time and you are interested in lending a helping hand phone 4981 3585.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.