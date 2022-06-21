Things are finally happening.
Newly appointed agricultural minister Dugald Saunders has hit the sand running with a couple of law changes that are long overdue. Go Dugald.
NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general Sean Sloan recently announced that a slot limit for Dusky Flathead, plus a reduced bag limit, will be introduced along with an increase in the recreational take of lobsters.
The decisions, which I fully support, have been well researched and come as a result of consultation with the Recreational Fishing Advisory Council and the community.
The recreational catch limit of Dusky Flathead, which are considered as an iconic Port Stephens fish, will be reduced from 10 fish to five while a slot limit of flatties between 36cm-70cm will also be implemented as of August 1. An 'in possession' limit of 10 fish will remain.
I'm very pleased to report that responsible recreational fishers in Port Stephens have, for years, voluntarily released all female duskies over 70cm back into the system so I'm confident the law changes will be widely accepted.
The increase in the lobster take from two to three is as a result of the sustainable population over recent years.
We eagerly await more decisions from the Minister's office including what new rules will apply within the boundaries of the Marine Park?
Get in touch with Stinker
Send your fishing stories and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
