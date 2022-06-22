That exemplary strong character and courage which has epitomised the Marlins over the past four decades was on show again on Saturday as the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Club celebrated its 35th birthday at Salamander Oval.
In a first for the Marlins, all 17 teams played at home in front of large crowds despite the persistent rain and wintry conditions.
In addition to the many enthusiastic parents and supporters, a large contingent of old boys and former committee members mixed with delegates from the Port Stephens Men of League, Fingal Bay Bomboras and Northern Hawks to ensure the entire local league community was well represented.
Junior club president Brooke Hill, secretary Lauren Cavena and the hard-working volunteer committee thanked the many visitors who helped make the day a remarkable success.
"It was a great day and although the weather was miserable our Marlins didn't let that affect them," said Hill.
"Our mini and mods put on a great show making us all very proud, while our international teams absolutely slayed it, all teams bar one recording wins.
"There were so many amazing moments that showed just what our club is about - tenacity, resilience and courage."
A presentation was made to life member Mick Bradley, a past president of the club who devoted more than 10 years on the club committee.
"The mates you make in rugby league often become friends for life. And to all those junior players here today don't forget the sacrifices that your parents, coaches and volunteers who drive you to and from the game and training make each week."
Peter Arnold, a former junior league president now on the committee of the Men of League, said it was wonderful day with plenty of attacking footy despite the conditions.
The 100 Club recipients were: Under 12s Zayden Giblett; U13s Cruz Thompson and Kai Morris-Maher; U14s Tyrone Clark; U15s Mitchell Irving; U16s Max Fines; and U17s Jordan Hill and Cooper Keegan.
Results: U12s Nelson Bay 26 def Swansea-Caves13; Div 1 Nelson Bay 16 def West Maitland 6; U13 Div 3 Nelson Bay 34 def South Lakes 12; U14 Div 3 Nelson Bay 6 def Valentine 4; U15 Div 3 Nelson Bay 6 def South Newcastle 4; U16 Div 2 Nelson Bay 28 def South Newcastle 16; U17 Div 1 West Newcastle 20 def Nelson Bay 10.
The club thanked sponsors Pet Quarters, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, Shoal Bay Country Club, Totally Workwear, McDonald's Salamander Bay and Graffiti Surf for their raffle prize donations, and the Port Stephens community art centre for providing easels to display the club's memorabilia.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
