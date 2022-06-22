Vale June Mitchell: talented pianist dies

The Port Stephens community is mourning the loss of a devoted musical volunteer and long-time resident of Nelson Bay, June Mitchell, who died recently on the day after her 92nd birthday.
Daughter Deborah John, from Anna Bay, said that June was an only child from Devon, England, when she came out on a holiday to Australia, meeting future husband Arthur Mitchell on the ship 'Largs Bay' travelling between Malta and Australia.
"Mum lived in the Bay for more than 60 years [both at Nelson Bay and later Corlette] and had her first child at the old hospital above the rugby oval," Deborah said.
"She was a talented pianist who played a big part in the musical community in Port Stephens and right up until the COVID lockdowns she was still volunteering her time to play piano for the residents at Harbourside, Regis and Uniting Care."
June was also the choir mistress at All Saints Anglican Church for more than 30 years and helped organise the combined church choirs for Carols by Candlelight events.
She played the piano or the organ for countless church services, funerals and weddings and was very popular within the Bay's musical community.
"She played regularly for the CWA Choir and the Crossroads Choir for the disabled, as well as performing other volunteer work. She has touched a lot of people over the years," Ms John said.
"She was a character with a wicked sense of humour who just loved life."
June and Arthur [who passed away in 1993] had five children: Ian (known to many in the Bay as' Frog'), Kim, Deborah and twins Susan and Paul.
June also regarded the four children from Mr Mitchell's first marriage as her own; Carolyn, Barbara (deceased), Tom (deceased) and Christine.
"There are 16 great grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and another great-great-grandchild expected this year."
June Mitchell died at the Corlette home of her daughter after moving in there from Nelson Bay three years ago.
