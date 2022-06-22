Port Stephens Examiner
Vale June Mitchell: talented pianist dies

June 22 2022 - 2:00am
SADLY MISSED: Nelson Bay's June Mitchell who passed away the day after her 92nd birthday will be sadly missed. Picture: Supplied

The Port Stephens community is mourning the loss of a devoted musical volunteer and long-time resident of Nelson Bay, June Mitchell, who died recently on the day after her 92nd birthday.

