Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Shine the Light: Child Sexual Abuse in the Hunter/Comment

Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: June 23

June 22 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDING FIX: Medowie resident Ernest To hopes funds from IPART's decision for a special variation in rates of 2.5 per cent will go towards fixing Port roads.

Big spending not a good look

It is hard to let this one go. The Mayor's choice of vehicle is and should be the subject of scrutiny and comment by the community, as this is part and parcel of being in public office ('Price of Mayor's car queried', Examiner, May 19).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Comment
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.