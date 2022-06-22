It is hard to let this one go. The Mayor's choice of vehicle is and should be the subject of scrutiny and comment by the community, as this is part and parcel of being in public office ('Price of Mayor's car queried', Examiner, May 19).
Councillor Palmer has, in my opinion, thumbed his nose at any environmental credentials with fuel consumption more than double that of a Camry-hybrid suggested by a previous letter writer.
In my view, he has also succeeded in undermining his own case for enthusiastically promoting an SRV to raise our rates. Yes, this is his entitled spend on a vehicle, however conspicuous spending in difficult times when some in the community are struggling is never a good look. It might be time for a reality check.
Congratulations to Port Stephens Council for gaining an additional special variation in rates of 2.5 per cent (IPART decision June 20, 2022).
According to IPART 'this allows the council an extra $2.9 million over the next 5 years.' Many may hope that money should help with road repairs and cover any extra cost in running council's vehicles.
I am interested to read the continued comments from residents regarding the Mayor's new Ford Ranger at ratepayers' expense.
This is a mayor who just scraped in this time, meaning nearly half the population did not want him in again - possibly because they remembered how he forgot to mention last time around that he wanted to impose a massive rate increase on people until he was in the job. [The vehicle purchase] makes it hard to accept that Port Stephens Council has no money to spend especially since I have emailed the council on two or three separate occasions regarding trying to get the road surface repaired or the holes filled with heavy rock until proper repairs can be made.
I do understand the backlog and previous weather events have affected the council's ability to repair all roads, but a recent inspection by the council informed me that proper repairs would probably not take place until April next year.
I'm told it is because we have low traffic volume therefore we are down the list. Hopefully when council sends the new rate notices out then our rates will be reduced in accordance with our low volume usage and repair priorities. Maybe the Mayor might load up the Ford Ranger and bring us out some rock to fill the holes?
The Salvation Army is again very humbled by the generous support of the Australian public for our Red Shield Appeal this year.
As we approach the End of Financial Year, The Salvos are still appealing to the community as we aim to raise $36 million by 30 June.
For more than 50 years Aussies have continued to support The Salvation Army. After the past couple of years which have seen devastating social isolation, natural and health disasters, and the current shocking rise in the cost of living, it has filled The Salvation Army with overwhelming gratitude to see so many people generously give their money and time as we work together to provide vital support services for people doing it tough in local communities around the nation. When there's work to be done, Aussies roll up their sleeves and get stuck into it. And Australians should know that thanks to their generosity and support, The Salvation Army is once again ready to roll up their sleeves and ensure we continue to serve communities across the country.
To your readers, thank you - we couldn't do it without you.
