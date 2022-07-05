July 2-28: Raymond Terrace Library art space. Time: Library opening hours - Monday to Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9am-2pm.
An established Worimi Nation Aboriginal artist, Jason Russell from Koori Colours Art Gallery will have his work on exhibition at Raymond Terrace Art Space for the month of July. Jason paints his country in a special way to show others how he sees this beautiful land and water through contemporary Aboriginal art. This collection is bright and colourful, playing with the colours in the coral and the blues of the ocean. Bringing attention to these environments and marine life, starting a conversation about how we keep these beautiful uncontaminated areas alive and thriving for thousands of more years into the future.
Date TBC: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Hosted by Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and Worimi Conservation Lands along the Nelson Bay Foreshore. Rescheduled from July 6 due to rain.
Date TBC: Karuah Community Hall. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: Free.
Hosted by Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council at Karuah community hall. Rescheduled from July 7 due to rain.
July 8: Raymond Terrace Library and Tomaree Library. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Join First Nations family history specialists Melissa Jackson and Kerry-Ann Tape for our Connecting Culture: Tracing Ancestors workshop for mob. They will introduce you to the State Library's diverse family history collections. Live streamed by State Library of NSW.
July 15: Murrook Cultural Centre, Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Family fun activities, information stalls, entertainment and a barbecue. Open to the community to attend. Rescheduled from Monday, July 4.
