An established Worimi Nation Aboriginal artist, Jason Russell from Koori Colours Art Gallery will have his work on exhibition at Raymond Terrace Art Space for the month of July. Jason paints his country in a special way to show others how he sees this beautiful land and water through contemporary Aboriginal art. This collection is bright and colourful, playing with the colours in the coral and the blues of the ocean. Bringing attention to these environments and marine life, starting a conversation about how we keep these beautiful uncontaminated areas alive and thriving for thousands of more years into the future.