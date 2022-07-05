Port Stephens Examiner
2022 NAIDOC Week activities in Port Stephens

Updated July 5 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
TALENTED: Worimi artist Jason Russell painting at the Port Stephens Council chambers during a NAIDOC Week event on July 5. Mr Russell is exhibiting his work in the Raymond Terrace Art Space throughout July.

Art exhibition

July 2-28: Raymond Terrace Library art space. Time: Library opening hours - Monday to Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday 9am-2pm.

