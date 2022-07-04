THE Northern Hawks Rugby League Club's senior team extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday with a gritty 18-14 win over competition leaders the Maitland Pickers.
Playing at Maitland, the Hawks went into the game without their captain/coach Brad Tighe. After a slow start in very wet conditions, the Hawks trailed the Pickers 8-6 at half time.
The Hawks started the second half in the worst possible way - with a player sent off. However the experienced duo of half back Jade Porter and hooker Tyler Randell kept the troops focused. With excellent field position and pressure, the result was tries to centre Manu Matoka and winger Danny Vale.
Maitland scored a late consolation try on the full time bell but it wasn't enough to nab the win from the Hawks. The short staffed Hawks forward pack laid the foundation for the win with second rowers Dylan Petith and Joe Murray outstanding in tough conditions.
The under-19s were a very much an improved outfit and were competitive for long stretches of their game against the Maitland Pickers but lost 22-0.
The Northern Hawks will play West Rosellas at Tomaree Sportsground this Sunday. First game kicks off at 12.15pm.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club salvaged an 8-8 draw in difficult conditions away to Wallsend-Maryland on Saturday to stay in the hunt for semi-final contention.
It was always a tight match with the Tigers holding a slender 8-6 lead at half time. It was a slow start from the Bomboras, which showed some poor discipline and conceded penalties in good field position which took the gas out of the Fingal attack.
The players' player went to tough forward Cameron Scully. The hard working backrowers, Alex Sharpe and Isaac Kneipp, both had strong games. Hooker Liam Dooley shook off injury to have his usual busy game.
The ladies league tag team hosted Clarence Town and posted a powerful 30-0 win. Players' player went to Aimee Zerbess. Tash Harris scored three tries and Nicole Bennett two. Once again, the Bomboras attention to defence was key to many their victory. Coach Blaine O'Flaherty has been working hard on their D at training.
The Bomboras have a bye this weekend. Fingal will hold their old boys and sponsors day on Saturday, July 23.
RAYMOND Terrace Rugby League Club, despite the wet conditions, celebrated their old boys day in style on Saturday with many blasts from the past watching the C-grade team post an emphatic 38-16 win over Lakes United at Lakeside.
It was a tight contest in the opening half with the Terrace having a narrow 12-6 lead at half time. The Magpies' co-coach Luke Handsaker lead the way with his clever attacking skills in the second half scoring two tries. Talented full back Mitch Simmington and classy five eight Tom Reynolds both scored four-pointers. The forward pack lead by Zac Jones and Connor O'Neill gained the hard yards up front.
The Terrace's undermanned D-grade team were under the pump against a slick Stroud Raiders outfit going down 60-4. Players' player was Jesse Murphy. Back rower Cooper Pitt played strong and backed up for the main game.
The ladies league tag team went down to the Cardiff Cobras 26-8. Stevie Johansen, Karen Moana-Mason, and Shenae Handsaker were the pick of the Magpies team.
This Saturday, July 9, at 3.30pm at Lakeside the Terrace will host top team Dora Creek.
FINGAL Bay athlete and former rugby league speedster Neil Parfitt has found his niche with long distance running, competing in the Newcastle cross country series over six different venues. Neil once again posted a strong performance at Weston on Saturday.
In very wet conditions Neil finished second overall and won his division (60-64 years) in very good time. Neil continues to put in the hard yards as he will contest the NSW state cross country championships in Bathurst on August 7.
IT WAS a quiet weekend for the Medowie Marauders.
The rugby union club's under 7s did get some game time at Griffins Heaton Park. The side played series of 10 minute games with Merewether Hamilton Hawks, Lake Macquarie, Wanderers and Easts. Under-9s and the senior women's side each had a bye and the under-12s, men's social fours and men's divisional teams postponed their games due to the rain.
