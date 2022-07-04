It was a tight contest in the opening half with the Terrace having a narrow 12-6 lead at half time. The Magpies' co-coach Luke Handsaker lead the way with his clever attacking skills in the second half scoring two tries. Talented full back Mitch Simmington and classy five eight Tom Reynolds both scored four-pointers. The forward pack lead by Zac Jones and Connor O'Neill gained the hard yards up front.

