Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sports Shorts: Northern Hawks win against comp leaders Maitland Pickers, quiet weekend for Medowie Marauders. Bomboras hold on to semi spot

July 4 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCED: Tyler Randell lead by example in the Northern Hawks win against competition leaders Maitland Pickers on Saturday.

THE Northern Hawks Rugby League Club's senior team extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday with a gritty 18-14 win over competition leaders the Maitland Pickers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.