A rare and endangered seabird that calls Port Stephens home has taken flight on mobile phones across the state.
National Parks and Wildlife Service has launched its first augmented reality (AR) experience, bringing the Gould's petrel story to life through its app.
"It's exciting to launch our first augmented reality experience with this rare seabird's story, set on Broughton Island," NPWS digital program manager Anthony Hutchings said.
AR superimposes a computer-generated image on a person's view of the real world to provide an interactive experience.
Using the NSW National Parks app on their smartphone, a person can see a computer-generated image of a Gould's petrel on any flat surface that they point their phone camera at.
The AR experience shows a 3D-rendered bird moving and flying between scenes with animations on-screen as the story unfolds with narration.
The user can read about Australia's rarest seabird, which only breeds on select Port Stephens islands, and conservation efforts to boost its population.
Since 2009 work has taken place on Broughton and nearby islands, including Cabbage Tree and Boondelbah, to eradicate rats, build artificial nesting boxes and broadcasting petrel calls on a loudspeaker to attract birds.
NPWS ranger Susanne Callaghan said the conservation work has been "incredibly successful" and has seen Gould's petrels returning to Broughton Island to breed.
"In 2019 the first egg was laid, with the very first chick hatching in 2020," she said.
Since then, five more chicks have hatched across two consecutive seasons.
Given that Broughton Island is only accessible by boat, seeing a chick or adult petrel in the flesh is unlikely for the general public.
"But now everyone can learn about petrels and the NSW Government's efforts to protect this special species through augmented reality, as part of NPWS's Digital and Safety program," Ms Callaghan said.
Gould's petrels visit far-off places in New Caledonia or New Zealand and breed on islands such as those off Port Stephens.
In 2021, Broughton Island and other nearby islands were listed as Assets of Intergenerational Significance because of their importance as Gould's petrel breeding sites.
Visitors to the Tomaree Headland can now scan a QR code on a new sign installed at the summit lookout to view the Gould's petrel story.
The public can also enjoy the augmented reality experience on the NSW National Parks app anytime.
Download the free NSW National Parks app then search for 'petrel'.
Learn more at nswparks.info/petrels-tomaree.
