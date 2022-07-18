Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Praise for Woodville community that banded together to support each other in July flood

Updated July 19 2022 - 5:31am, first published July 18 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community of Woodville is being praised for its rallying spirit and resilience shown during the week it was isolated by flood water.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.