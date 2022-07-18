The community of Woodville is being praised for its rallying spirit and resilience shown during the week it was isolated by flood water.
Residents of the rural town, which is shared by the Maitland and Port Stephens councils, banded together after their last access point at Taylor's Bridge was cut off by water on Friday, July 8.
The Woodville Store remained open, turning into a hub where donations from charity organisations could be dropped off. Store staff also delivered food and supplies to isolated residents by boat.
"The community stayed positive and worked together to get through this time," Zoey Kirwan, owner of The Woodville Store, said.
Husband Michael Kirwan added: "Our community banded together and did what we had to do for each other. We always have and we always will".
Parts of Woodville became accessible again on the morning of Wednesday, July 13. Other parts of the suburb, around Paterson Road, remained isolated longer.
During Woodville's week-long isolation, the SES only received two calls for assistance - one for essential medication and the other for critical supplies.
"The resilience of the Woodville community enabled NSW SES volunteers to perform flood rescues, medical evacuations, emergency supplies, critical transport, levee damage repairs, area reconnaissance and public information across their Port Stephens area - whilst always being just a phone call away if needed," Alysha Springett, Port Stephens SES deputy unit commander, said.
"It is incredible how the community of Woodville come together to support each other during floods. Such a great example of true community resilience."
Port Stephens SES crews delivered goods donated by Raymond Terrace Salvation Army, Food War Inc and Maitland Family Support to the Woodville community.
There were many acts of kindness, generosity and mateship in the community during the July flood event, with people going above and beyond to support each one another.
Resident Murray Hicks started a thread in the community's Facebook group to capture regular updates on locals roads from other residents in the area.
This allowed everyone to stay across the ever changing road conditions as river levels increased.
Adam Benson, from Glen Oak, became aware of Woodville's isolation and the need for a high clearance vehicle to deliver feed for livestock.
He used his six wheeled 1964 Army Mac Truck to deliver essential fodder from Hicks Hay & Grain into areas that were unable to be accessed by cars.
