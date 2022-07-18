A Port Stephens woman has become the second woman this week to win a lifechanging sum of money after taking the $200,000 prize in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
The woman won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1581, drawn on 18 July 2022.
Advertisement
Confirming the win with an official from The Lott, the winning woman confessed she'd suddenly lost her appetite.
"I was enjoying some roast pork and vegetables for lunch but now I feel I've got butterflies in my stomach," she laughed.
"You're going to make me get emotional. This really is amazing!
"It's definitely not how you expect to start the week, but it's definitely made my day.
"We have family overseas so the first thing we'll do is book tickets to go and visit them.
"Then who knows. I'll have to have a think about what I'd like to do after that.
"It's going to provide some security for the future.
"Thank you so much for this wonderful news." The woman's winning entry of five consecutive numbers was purchased at Raymond Terrace Newsagencyat Marketplace.
Raymond Terrace Newsagency owners Brett and Michelle Sweeney said they were over the moon to have sold a 1st Prize winning entry.
"This is excellent news. What a wonderful thing to discover," Mr Sweeney said.
"It's been a few years since we last sold a major prize-winning entry, so this has made our day.
"We'd like to wish the winner all the best for the future and hope they have a fantastic time with their winnings."
The win comes on the same day that a Shoal Bay woman won $100,000 in Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The Port Stephens resident won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 and was already aware of her good fortune before speaking to officials from The Lott.
"I'm shaking. I'm in shock. My daughter is here with me and she's telling me to sit down," the woman exclaimed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.