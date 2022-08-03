I know that this is a fishing column however certain photographs cross my desk that I really must share.
I'm hoping that someone can identify any of those who appear in the above photograph.
I have no idea.
"Summer House Nelson's Bay Public School".
Can anyone tell me the year, the teachers name and that of any of the kids?
The photo gives us an insight into the history of the area.
What you see is the total enrolment which suggests that the local population was small in comparison to today's numbers.
No one is smiling and this was long before shoes and school uniform.
I would hazard a guess that somewhere in the photo would be an Asquith, Laman, Lund, Lambourne or Glover.
I am working through my next book, Marsh Road, which I am finding very interesting.
What has become clear is the real sense of community that existed in the hamlet of Bob's Farm.
Everyone took part in all the social activity generally based at the local hall.
A great time in our history.
If you have any stories to tell or documents and old photos that you are willing to share, please contact me.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in the Port or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
