Former Nelson Bay rugby union player Maya Stewart has been named in the Wallaroos squad that will take on the Black Ferns in a two-game Test series.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning named a 32-player squad for the O'Reilly Cup on Tuesday, which has been headlined by the inclusion of exciting duo Stewart and Bienne Terita.
The pair are amongst six uncapped players named for the Test series which is set to kick off August 20 in Christchurch, New Zealand before heading to Adelaide as part of a double-header with the Wallabies and South Africa on August 27.
"We've learnt a lot from our last tour to New Zealand for the PAC 4 Series and we feel we've adjusted this squad accordingly to help us find success in the O'Reilly Cup," Tregonning said.
"Key players have returned to the side from injury, and we are making steps forward to ensure we have the strongest squad available ahead of the Rugby World Cup in October."
Stewart, an impactful winger for the Waratahs, makes a long-awaited return to training while she continues to recover from an ACL injury sustained in the pre-season of the 2022 Super W campaign.
A total of 18 Waratahs players, including Stewart, were selected in the Wallaroos squad.
Stewart, who now lives in Sydney, was named the Port's sportsperson of the year for 2020.
Nelson Bay Rugby Club cheered for Stewart's selection saying she is the "first international from the Gropers".
