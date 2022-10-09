Port Stephens Examiner
RAAF Base Williamtown to update community with information sessions on PFAS

Updated October 9 2022 - 11:52pm
Defence is holding two information sessions in Williamtown on Monday, October 10 to update community members on the remediation, management, and ongoing monitoring of PFAS.

Members of the community are being invited to attend information sessions in Williamtown on Monday for a PFAS update from the Department of Defence.

