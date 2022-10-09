Members of the community are being invited to attend information sessions in Williamtown on Monday for a PFAS update from the Department of Defence.
Two information sessions will be held at Murrook Cultural Centre on October 10.
At the information sessions, Defence will update the community on its remediation, management and ongoing monitoring of PFAS and the outcomes of the Groundwater Strategy Review.
A summary presentation will be delivered by Defence at session one, running 12pm to 2pm.
A full presentation will be made at session two, running from 5pm to 7.30pm. The presentation will be made at 6pm.
Following each presentation, the community will have an opportunity to ask the Defence team and its consultants questions.
In October 2018 a detailed environmental investigation report was made into PFAS, which occurred as a result from historical use of fire fighting foams on and around the base.
Findings of the investigation were used to develop a PFAS Management Area Plan alongside an Ongoing Monitoring Program to track contamination.
Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlethwaite MP, and Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson MP, will attend session one.
Defences response to PFAS at Williamtown can be found at: defence.gov.au/
