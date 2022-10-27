When Charlie Way opened the Medowie Social two years ago she had a dream to be the place where her community can come for good food and live music.
That dream has become a reality for the owner and general manager and she has now had her efforts recognised on a national level.
The Medowie Social won the OneMusic Excellence Award at the 2022 Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence for its unique relationship between dining and food.
"Oh we're so stoked," Ms Way said.
"It's really nice to be recognised in that area, and it's [live music] not something I've ever managed before. It's something that's completely new to me," she said.
Ms Way said the Social had been a big supporter of giving local musicians a chance to get up on stage.
"It's really hard for musicians and artists, and our aim is to support those upcoming young people that are just sort of getting into the music scene," she said.
"We like to support local and new artists. We have a lot of solo artists and some with the instruments, some just with backing tracks, and those who do covers."
Ms Way said the Social also held an open mic night on the first Thursday of every month and alternating live music on weekends.
"We do Friday night and Sunday night one week and we do a Saturday night the following week and we have a broad variety of talent," she said.
She said she had been consistent in booking acts since opening the Social and she was proud to provide a space where people could come and enjoy local talent.
"It's all just about supporting the local community in their artistic endeavors, and you know, sometimes it's just me and the team dancing at the end of the night while we put the chairs up," she said.
"It's our aim to create that atmosphere with a friendly and social vibe and this award reflects that."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
