A state Labor government would build a new $53 million high school at Medowie to cater for the area's booming population.
Land on Ferodale Road was acquired for the school in the early 1980s, however, successive governments have refused to invest in the project.
Port Stephens Council's 2016 Medowie Planning Strategy predicts more than 7000 new residents will call Medowie home by the mid-2030s.
Medowie Public School is at 117 per cent capacity with 351 students and Wirreanda Public School is at 123 per cent capacity with 625 students.
In Medowie on Sunday, January 15 Labor's Shadow Minister for Education Prue Car confirmed a state Labor government would commence work on the project in its first term of government should the party be elected on March 25.
"The failure of the NSW Liberal Nationals Government to build a high school in Medowie after 12 long years is a clear example of what happens when a government doesn't listen to the community," she said.
"There is a clear need for this school. Education in NSW needs a fresh start, and for Medowie that means a public high school which only Labor will deliver."
However, according to the NSW Department of Education, there is not enough growth in the area to warrant building a new public high school in Medowie.
"Our current modelling shows student population growth in the Medowie area and surrounds is not sufficient demand to warrant a new high school," a NSW Department of Education spokesperson said.
"Projects are underway to upgrade both Irrawang High School and Hunter River High School, which will provide fit-for-purpose learning spaces and core facilities for more than 2000 students across both schools.
"We continue to monitor population growth and demographic trends in Medowie, including new housing developments, to ensure that future demand can be met."
The need for a public high school in Medowie has featured in state election campaigns over the past four decades.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said the current state government had failed to deliver the project, which it had led the community to believe it would build in 2011.
"I have been fighting for a public high school in Medowie since before I was elected to Parliament. The community has been fighting for it for generations," she said.
"In 2011 the Liberals tricked our community, by promising to kick off the project.
"But after 12 long years of a Liberal National Government, Medowie's public high school is still missing.
"Meanwhile, the area has grown massively - everyone knows Medowie desperately needs a public high school, except the Liberals.
"The upcoming state election couldn't be clearer. If the families of Medowie, Williamtown, Karuah, Salt Ash and the Tilligerry Peninsula want to see a public high school built in Medowie, they should vote for Labor."
The Medowie High School commitment is part of Labor's plan to deliver new and upgraded schools in growing areas across the state.
Its other education commitments include:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
