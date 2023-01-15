Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

NSW election 2023: Labor once again commits to building a Medowie high school in its first term

Matthew Kelly
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Matthew Kelly, and Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:11am, first published January 16 2023 - 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Labor's Shadow Minister for Education Pru Car with Medowie primary school students in Medowie on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A state Labor government would build a new $53 million high school at Medowie to cater for the area's booming population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.