The summer crowds on Birubi Beach will soon begin to thin as holiday time comes to an end, but that only makes more room for the competitive surfers that will descend on the popular break next month.
About 150 of Australia and New Zealand's top tier surfers will call Port Stephens home for three days as they continue on their quest to gain valuable points to qualify for international competition.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said hosting the Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro further cemented the area as a "top destination for surf tourism in Australia".
"We're excited to welcome people to Port Stephens again after a couple of challenging years," he said.
"We know this event makes a huge contribution to our local economy, and we're grateful to have visitors coming to our region to enjoy the event, our beautiful beaches and our welcoming hospitality.
"It's great for our community, great for tourism, and shines a light on this awesome sport."
Part of the NSW Vissla Pro Surf Series, the Port Stephens Pro will be staged a Birubi Beach from February 27 to March 1.
One Mile Beach will be the backup location for the elite World Surf League 1000-point event, with the competition shifting between the two beaches depending on the swell each day.
Athletes with a goal of reaching the World Surf League need to gain as many points as possible in the four event NSW qualifying series to move up into the international challenger series.
It is so important for my own campaign and strategy... to have an event in my backyard. It offers me the opportunity to use my local experience and years of surfing the breaks as an advantage in my heats.- Jasmine Sampson
Among those athletes who dream of turning their love of surfing into a career is Port Stephens surfers Jasmine Sampson and Jimmi Hill.
"It's great to be able to surf at my local beach and show the other competitors and tourists that come to watch the event how great my backyard really is," Sampson, 21, from Anna Bay, said.
"It is so important for my own campaign and strategy in 2023 to have an event in my backyard.
"It offers me the opportunity to use my local experience and years of surfing the breaks as an advantage in my heats.
"I can't wait to paddle out and look back onto the beach to see my local boardrider club and locals cheer us all on."
In other Port Stephens news:
Surfing NSW chief executive officer Luke Madden said he was grateful to the Port Stephens community who always welcomed the Pro event to its shores with open arms.
"It is incredible that Port Stephens Council and the community allow us the opportunity to organise an event of this calibre for Australia's best up-and-coming athletes to compete in," he said.
"Every year we are spoilt with the best surf conditions that each competitor thoroughly enjoys competing in and for the local community that come down to show their support, we are ever so grateful."
This year, the Port Stephens Pro is sponsored by Surfers Rescue 24/7.
The government supported program offers all NSW surfers the opportunity to do a free CPR and board rescue course.
"Previously, Surfers Rescue 24/7 has hosted successful and highly engaged Surfers Rescue courses to local boardrider clubs, surf schools and primary schools in Port Stephens," Surfing NSW head of programs and community, Matt Lawson, said.
"It is amazing that our program can work side by side a qualifying series event and share the vital skills the program provides to more of the curious local community and elite surfers from around the country in such a beautiful pocket of the NSW coastline."
The Port Stephens Pro (February 27-March 1) will be preceded by the Great Lakes Pro (February 21-24) and followed by the Maroubra (March 3-5) and Central Coast pros (March 13-18).
The next major Surfing NSW events to be staged in Port Stephens will be the SUP Challenge (March 10-12), SUP State Titles (April 27-28) and the Longboard State Titles (April 29-May 3).
Surfest will return to Newcastle from February 11 to March 5.
Port Stephens surfers looking to win entry into the huge regional surfing event are invited to apply for the Burton Automotive Surfest Wildcard Trials being held at Birubi Beach on Saturday, February 18.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.