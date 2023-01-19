Now-January 30: Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay PCYC clubs. Time: 8.30am-3pm. Cost: $25-$50.
From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts, pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, there's lots on offer at the PCYC during the school holidays. Suitable for ages 5-12. Click HERE for the Nelson Bay schedule. Click HERE for the Raymond Terrace schedule.
January 20 and February 17: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free.
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music.
January 21: 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. time: 8am. Cost: Free
Parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world. Saturday morning events are 5k and take place in parks and open spaces. Parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. Sign up: parkrun.com.au/fingalbay
January 21 and February 18: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free.
January 21: Amenities block, south end of Boat Harbour Beach, Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. Time: 2.30pm-4.30pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
As the ocean retreats, discover the creatures that inhabit rocky shores in our area. Local expert, with Jeannie Lawson, will help you find and identify these fascinating plants and animals and explain how we can minimise our impacts on these fragile beings. Suitable for children 10yrs + and must be accompanied by an adult. A free event with limited numbers. Bookings essential call 1800 808 900 to reserve your spot.
January 22: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm.
Spend the summer school holidays making memories with the whole family with free kids activities at Shoal Bay Country Club every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12-2pm. From pony rides and petting zoos to slime making and wildlife shows, these free activities will run until January 29 for an unforgettable summer.
January 22: Soldiers Point Bowling Club. Time: 5pm-8pm.
Great music, games and prizes. Bring the kids along and have some fun. Discos are held each school holidays and are free for members and visitors.
January 23 and 24: Anna Bay Skate Park, Anna Bay and Seaham Skate Park, Seaham. Time: 11am-1pm. Cost: Free
Music, art, food, fun and good vibes event for youth. There will be a street art workshop, learn how to scratch with DJ Mathematics, take the mic and freestyle and enjoy some free food. Port Stephens Council has partnered with Up&Up to host these events.
January 23: Kreative Space Studio, Shop 1, 6-10 Market Street, Fingal Bay. Time: 10am-12pm. Cost: $30
Paint pots and plant as part of Kreative Space Studio's kids school holiday program.
January 23: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10.30am-12.15pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Enjoy a free family movie screening of Encanto at the library. Bookings essential T: 4988 0111
January 23: Tomaree Library and Community Centre, Salamander Bay. Time: 2pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
Challenge your friends and family to dozens of games. Bookings essential T: 4988 0670
January 24: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 19 Government Road, Nelson Bay. Time: 8.30am-5pm. Cost: $20
A space-themed holiday program. Daybreak 'Up and Away' will include beach games, BBQ lunch, movie, fun, drama and arts and craft. Register HERE.
January 24: Little Pegg Studio, 29 King Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-3pm.
Cost: $45 per session, $85 full day. From 9am-11.30am Accessories: A super fun workshop for the accessory lover. We'll make slap bands, bracelets, necklaces and badges. From 12:30-3pm Fidgets: We'll make a fun fidget carry pouch, some DIY fidgets and then we'll hit the fidget bar and choose some store bought items to take home. Book a spot at littlepegg.com/workshops
January 24: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10am-12pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Make your very own book nook - a magical miniature world you can tuck into your bookshelf. Bookings essential T: 4988 0111.
January 24: Agnes High Tea Pavilion, B Farm by Murray's, 3443 Nelson Bay Rd, Bobs Farm. time: 10am-4pm. Cost: $35.
Join Agnes High Tea Pavilion for crafting and fun activities. There will be painting, exploring and having a blast whilst learning new things around the property. Supervised by our resident creative Kate, each two hour session includes a snack and a whole lot of fun. Bookings required: 1300 755 268.
January 24: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm.
January 25: Spirited Play Cafe, 2/12 Innovation Close, Taylors Beach. time: 9am-3pm. Cost: $100.
Hosted by resident movement and rhythm teacher Deb and Spirited's owner operator Kayla. Every session will be professionally programmed and packed with imagination, creative journeys, creative expression and play.
January 25: Little Pegg Studio, 29 King Street, Raymond Terrace. time: 9am-3pm. Cost: $45
Cost: $45 per session, $85 full day. From 9am-11:30am Tie Die Aprons: If you're a regular studio visitor, this is the workshop for you. We'll be tie dying some aprons you can wear to do all things arty. From 12:30-3pm Paint and Sip: We are going to paint a bright and beautiful motivational canvas for your room. This workshop includes some nibbles and pink lemonade. Book a spot at littlepegg.com/workshops
January 25: Tomaree Library and Community Centre, Salamander Bay. Time: 2pm-4pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Enjoy a free family movie screening of LINO at the library. Bookings essential T: 4988 0670
January 26: Bobs Farm Avocados, 3327 Nelson Bay Road, Bobs Farm. Time: 9.45am-10.45am.
Join Pura Vida Yoga for a morning of yoga amongst the beautiful avocado trees in the orchard at Bobs Farm Avocados. $15 for 60 minutes. Click HERE to book.
January 26: Neil Carroll Rotary Park, Fly Point, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
January 26: Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-1.30pm
Free pool party at Lakeside Leisure Centre from 10am to 4pm.
January 26: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 8am-12pm
Free pool party at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre, Mallabula from 10am to 4pm.
January 26: Karuah RSL. Time: 10am-5pm. Fireworks: 9pm.
January 29: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm.
February 3: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 4pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
February 4: Fern Bay Reserve, Fern Bay. Time: 3pm-9pm
Celebrate summer with community connection, food and music. A Port Stephens council It's on! event.
February 26: 109 Foreshore Drive, Salamander Bay. time: 12.30pm-5pm.
The Mambo Wanda Wetlands Conservation Group will host a concert and sausage sizzle for the community. The PCYC Community Band will entertain for a couple of hours. All proceeds from the sausage sizzle donated to the PCYC band. Apart from the BBQ it's a BYO event. A chair or rug to sit on is a must.
