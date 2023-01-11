Tradition will be restored in Port Stephens this January when the community sees a complete return of its pre-pandemic Australia Day celebrations.
Australia Day activities will forge ahead in Nelson Bay for the first time since 2020 while community celebrations will also be held in Karuah, on the Tilligerry Peninsula and in Raymond Terrace on Thursday, January 26.
"It's great to see the Australia Day celebrations back in Nelson Bay after a two year COVID-induced break," Nelson Bay Australia Day Committee chairman Doug Cross said.
The committee was forced to cancel the 2022 celebrations two weeks out from Australia Day due to the then risk of it becoming a COVID-19 'super spreader' event.
Australia Day in Port Stephens in 2023 will include citizenship ceremonies, live music, local performances, markets, marching bands, pool parties and fireworks.
In addition to markets, displays and demonstrations being staged in Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace will host the day's formalities - the presentation of the Annual Awards, including Citizen of the Year for 2022, a citizenship ceremony where 83 new Australians will take the pledge, and an address by the Australia Day ambassador, Professor Heidi Norman.
The professor and teacher at University of Technology Sydney is a descendant of the Gomeroi people from north western NSW, a leading Australian researcher and Aboriginal political historian.
"The three strands of our Australian story - our ancient heritage, British inheritance, and multicultural triumph - are unique in the world," Professor Norman said.
"For many generations the telling of this history was described as 'the great Australian silence'; still today my students, after a semester studying Aboriginal history, ask: 'Why weren't we told? Why didn't we know?'.
"The lens of history helps me comprehend the present. It's the knowledge of the past that helps me make informed decisions.
"I look forward to sharing about my story and passion this Australia Day as the 2023 Port Stephens Australia Day Ambassador."
Celebrations will continue at Karuah RSL, in Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage and with pool parties at Lakeside Leisure Centre and Tilligerry Aquatic Centre.
Pool parties became a popular activity during the Port's two years of COVID-appropriate Australia Day events. Celebrations will culminate in a fireworks display at Karuah at 9pm.
Mayor Ryan Palmer encouraged all members of the community to attend an event.
"This year's theme is Reflect. Respect. Celebrate. which encourages locals to reflect on our history, respect the stories of others, and celebrate Port Stephens, our achievements and our people," he said.
"Right across the LGA, there'll be something for everyone. There's a big Aussie breakfast, live music, kids entertainment, markets and displays by the RAAF, Rural Fire Service, and NSW Fire and Rescue."
Karuah
Karuah RSL from 10am, fireworks at 9pm
Nelson Bay
Fly Point from 9am to 3pm
Raymond Terrace
Riverside Park from 8am to 1.30pm and Free Pool Party at Lakeside Leisure Centre from 10am to 4pm
Tilligerry
Henderson Park Lemon Tree Passage from 8am to 12pm and Free Pool Party at Tilligerry Aquatic Centre from 10am to 4pm
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
