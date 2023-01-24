Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our People

Surfing: Anna Bay pair Jasmine Sampson and Jimmi Hill ready for Port Stephens Pro

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated January 25 2023 - 11:32am, first published January 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmi Hill, 15, and Jasmine Sampson at Birubi Beach ahead of the Surfers Rescue 24/7 Port Stephens Pro. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

Jasmine Sampson and Jimmi Hill will fly the flag for Port Stephens when NSW Vissla Pro Surf Series lands at Birubi Beach next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.