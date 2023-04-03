Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Whether it's home goods or fresh produce you're after, find it at a Port Stephens market

April 3 2023 - 1:00pm
Homegrown Markets will host its Marina Market along the Nelson Bay foreshore on Good Friday, April 7, and again on April 15.
