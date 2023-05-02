Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Community groups, Port Stephens Council work with NSW Government to reopen Lodge toilets on Tomaree Headland

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
May 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The upgraded amenities block on Tomaree Headland that are now open. Inset images show the the old, boarded up loos and upgrade works.
The upgraded amenities block on Tomaree Headland that are now open. Inset images show the the old, boarded up loos and upgrade works.

In what is being hailed a win for 'common sense' and will come as a relief to the thousands of visitors to the popular Tomaree Headland, the public now has access to a toilet at the iconic Port Stephens site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.